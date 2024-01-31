Ranbir Kapoor visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali post Alia, Vicky starrer 'Love & War' announcement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali post 'Love & War' announcement

Following the grand announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film, Love & War, fans have been waiting for further updates from the film. And in a recent development, the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office for a meeting. This is the first time after the announcement, that Ranbir has visited the National Award-winning director's office.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to put a strong dedication to his character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial and together they're set to weave the magic on-screen once again after Saawariya. For the unversed, also the lead cast of Love and War, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal had taken to their Instagram accounts to post about their upcoming film with Bhansali. With this, Vicky Kaushal's dream to work with Bollywood's ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally come true, as he was also in contention for his film Padmavat.

Love & War release date

Sanjay's production house had made the announcement of their next movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is titled Love & War. The film will be released on Christmas 2025. Ever since the announcement of this film has been out, social media users have been having a hard time keeping their calm.

Dream Team: Alia, Ranbir, Vicky

Ranbir made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya. However, the duo didn't get to work after that. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt won her first National award in 2023 for Sanjay's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vicky Kaushal was called for the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavat. However, the role was later done by Shahid for which he also got a lot of praise in 2018. But seems like now it's Vicky's turn to become Bhansali's muse.

Also Read: Did Rakulpreet and Jackky Bhagnani change their wedding location after PM Modi's appeal?