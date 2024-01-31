Did Rakulpreet and Jackky Bhagnani change their wedding location after PM Modi's appeal?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Change in Rakulpreet- Jackky Bhagnani's wedding venue?

De De Pyaar De actor Rakulpreet Singh is going to get married to film producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani. Now news is coming that the location of this couple's destination wedding has been changed at the last moment. And the reason behind this is said to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. It is being told that Jackky and Rakul have been making big preparations for their grand wedding for the last 6 months and wanted to have a destination wedding in the Middle East.

What made the couple change their wedding venue?

A few days before the wedding, there was a change in the Jackky and Rakul wedding venue and now it will be held in Goa, India. It is being said that after the appeal of PM Narendra Modi, this couple has changed the wedding location. For the unversed, PM Modi had recently appealed to the rich sections of the country to organise grand functions of their families within the country and not outside the country to not only promote Indian locations but also monetize our venues. In such a situation, it is believed that Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani have been influenced by this appeal by the Prime Minister and they have changed their destination wedding location.

When will Rakul and Jackie get married?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are currently busy in preparations for their marriage. This couple is reportedly organising a grand wedding ceremony on February 21, 2024. The couple has been dating each other for over four years, and now they have decided to take their relationship further. Moreover, Jackie and Rakul never shied away from accepting their relationship in media and often post their photos on social media.

Also Read: Sonu Sood receives Champions of Change Award 2024, expresses gratitude in Insta post | See Photos