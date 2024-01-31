Sonu Sood receives Champions of Change Award 2024, expresses gratitude in Insta post | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sonu Sood receives Champions of Change Award 2024

The fifth edition of Champions of Change Awards Maharashtra was held in Mumbai on the night of 30th January. During this period, celebrities who have made special contributions in their field have been honoured with this special honour. Many artists of Hindi cinema have also received the COC Award including Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Farah Khan, and Arjun Rampal. After winning this special award, Sonu took to social media to express his gratitude.

Manoj Bajpayee and Shilpa Shetty with their Champions of Change Award 2024

Sonu Sood posted on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday. "Humbled and honoured to receive the Champions of Change Award Maharashtra to be conferred by the Hon’ble 37th Chief Justice of India Justice K G Balakrishnan & Hon’ble Justice Gyansudha Misra (Former Judge Supreme Court of India). Grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact, and I am eager to continue contributing to the betterment of society & Indian film Industry. Thank you, Shri Nandan Jha ( Chairman Champions of Change Award Committee) for acknowledging the efforts of individuals striving for positive change," the actor wrote.

Why are Champions of Change Awards given?

Champions of Change Awards are given for promoting and contributing to Indian values in education, social development, national integration, health care, sports, cinema, etc. The winner of this Indian award is selected by the members of the Constitutional Jury headed by KG Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India, and former Chairman of the Judiciary.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIManoj Bajpayee and Shilpa Shetty with their Champions of Change Award 2024

Sonu Sood's upcoming projects

Sonu Sood who is best known for his films like Dangal and Simmba, will be seen in the film 'Fateh' shortly. Actress Jacqueline Fernandes will be seen in the lead role with Sonu in this movie. Let us tell you that the release date of this film has not been revealed yet.

Also Read: Ikkis: Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why

​