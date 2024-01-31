Ikkis: Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ikkis: Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda marked his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Now the 23-year-old has bagged his second film. However, earlier Varun Dhawan was signed for Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. But now Nanda has not only replaced Varun in this film but will also get to work with a critically acclaimed filmmaker like Raghavan. Yes! you read that right, Agastya Nanda has been cast for the lead role in Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis.

The film is a biopic of Arun Khetarpal

Ikkis is a biopic film that is based on the story of Arun Khetrapal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Sriram had earlier said that the film does not delve into his childhood experiences, but instead revolves around a young officer who was martyred just two months after celebrating his 21st birthday. And for this, he found Agastya Nanda as a perfect cast.

Has Varun Dhawan officially been replaced by Agastya?

Talking about replacing Varun Dhawan with Agastya Nanda in Ikkis, Shriram Raghavan said that Agastya seemed like the right choice for him to play the character of Khetrapal. He said that Varun Dhawan had been finalised to play the lead role in the film, but after Covid-19, both of them sat and talked about why he was not fit for this role.

Sriram Raghavan revealed that he had finalised Agastya Nanda even before Archies. The director wanted a new face for the film, someone who was good-looking and tall, like Arun Khetrapal was. The director also said that Agastya is currently training for his role and he will start shooting for Ikkis with the actor in February.

