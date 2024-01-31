'Don't take a break for four years..': Shah Rukh Khan reveals fans have asked him not to repeat long hiatus

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was on a four-year hiatus after his romantic drama flick Zero, returned to the big screens as the lead with Pathaan. With the release of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki last year, SRK became the most successful actor with three back-to-back mega-blockbusters. The love these films captivated clearly shows SRK fans don't want him to stay away from the big screens again. In a recent fan meet-and-greet event, Shah Rukh spoke about how ''such a big gap'' in films was new for him.

''Normally, you feel a little nervous and you feel that, 'I hope I've got the film right'. Previously, some of my films didn't do well so I thought I'm not making good films. But I think more than my films, it was the love of the people for Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki,'' he said.

''This whole country and people outside of India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, 'Don't take a break for four years, two to four months are fine'. So, I'm very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it,'' he added.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui falls amidst fan mob, video goes viral | WATCH

Talking about his last release Dunki, which garnered mostly mixed reviews from the audience, the actor said, ''Those films aren't made so that people gather in the cinemas to watch them on a weekend and make a lot of noise. Those are films that talk about our lives and what I liked the most about Dunki was about home and family. "The whole being that you may leave your home, but home never leaves your heart. It's about where you belong... In India, these roots are really strong... People cherish this thought... It's a very touching film.''

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has not announced any new projects so far.