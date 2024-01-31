Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui falls amidst fan mob, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar Faruqui, who is currently enjoying his victory of Bigg Boss 17 title, is meeting and greeting fans ever since his win. Not ony fans but Munawar is also meeting some of his friends and enjoying a fun time. Recently, he met his friend and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik and stepped out at an eatery in Mumbai. But when Munawar exited the restaurant, he got surrounded by a huge crowd, who were eagerly waiting to get a click with their favourite star.

Several videos of Munawar surrounded by a huge number of fans in Mumbai's Bandra area are doing rounds on the internet. In one such video, he can be seen getting pushed so forcefully that he stumbled and fell.

Recently, the stand-up comedian made headlines after his fan, who illegally operated a drone while capturing him in the Dongri area, was booked by the Mumbai Police.

The authorities subsequently filed a case against him for violating the Mumbai Police Commissioner's orders regarding drone usage, emphasising the importance of adhering to regulations to ensure public safety.

Munawar emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 after surviving for straight 15 weeks inside the BB House. Along with the trophy, he took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand-new Hyundai Creta. Munawar was among the five finalists that included Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey and Ankita Lokhande.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 took place on January 28, 2024, and it was aired on ColorsTV and JioCinema for nearly 7 hours.

