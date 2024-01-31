Mumbai Police registers FIR against Munawar Faruqui's fan for illegally using drone in Dongri

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Munawar Faruqui became Bigg Boss 17 winner on January 28, 2024.

After winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui was greeted by a sea of fans when he arrived in Mumbai's Dongri area. Several pictures and videos of his grand welcome and victory celebrations from the Dongri area made rounds on the internet. However, some of these videos included shots from drones, which has now become a piece of bad news for Munawar's fan. In the viral videos, the stand-up comedian was seen standing on the sunroof of his car as he lifted his trophy.

On Monday, Mumbai's Dongri police registered a case against a drone operator who was capturing Munawar Faruqui's triumph in Bigg Boss 17 for violating regulations.

According to the police, an on-duty constable noticed a person using a drone camera to capture the celebrations.

Approaching the operator, identified as Arbaaz Yusuf Khan (26), Shinde and PSI Mulla questioned him about having proper permissions. Khan admitted he lacked the required authorisation after which police confiscated Khan's drone camera.

The authorities subsequently filed a case against him for violating the Mumbai Police Commissioner's orders regarding drone usage, emphasising the importance of adhering to regulations to ensure public safety.

Munawar emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 after surviving for straight 15 weeks inside the BB House. Along with the trophy, he took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand-new Hyundai Creta. Munawar was among the five finalists that included Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey and Ankita Lokhande.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 took place on January 28, 2024 and it was aired on ColorsTV and JioCinema for nearly 7 hours.

