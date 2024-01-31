After Fighter’s success, Hrithik Roshan gears up for War 2 with Jr NTR | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB A still from War (2019).

After the massive success of aerial actioner Fighter, Hrithik Roshan is all geared up for his next release, War 2. In a recent interview, the Vikram Vedha actor shared exciting updates on War 2 wherein he will be sharing the screen space with South star Jr NTR for the first time. On being asked about War 2, Hrithik said, ''No. I can tell you just the fact that we are about to begin. It goes on floor very, very soon, a bit too soon, maybe. I don’t get a breather.''

A report by ETimes also states that the first schedule of the upcoming flick will be shot entirely in Mumbai. ''Ayan Mukerji has already captured overseas location plates approximately two months ago. Currently, a set is under construction in the city in preparation for Hrithik's first shooting schedule.''

More deets about War 2

The upcoming film is the sequel to the 2019 release of the same name. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War was a huge commercial success and grossed nearly Rs 500 crore at the box office, making it one of the most successful Bollywood flicks ever.

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has been roped in for the sequel, while Jr NTR will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film. In the 2019 film, Tiger Shroff played the leading man alongside Hrithik.

The upcoming film is expected to be linked with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3, as all these films are part of Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe. If reports are to be believed, War 2's storyline will set the stage for Tiger vs Pathaan, which is slated to release in 2025.

War 2 is expected to hit the big screens in late 2024.

