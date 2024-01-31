Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor to star in No Entry 2? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM No Entry (2005) feature Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in lead roles.

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan's No Entry, which was released in 2005, is one of the most loved films of its time. The film will reportedly soon get its sequel, however, the lead cast of No Entry 2 will be different. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios have collaborated for No Entry 2.

''While Anees Bazmee is on board No Entry 2 as a writer and director, the makers have got together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film. The trio is supremely excited about the script and have given their nod to the story,'' Pinkvilla reported quoting sources close to the development.

The report also states that Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee have met Varun, Diljit, and Arjun several times in the last six months. ''No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has got every single person excited. The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part,'' the source added.

The report further states that an official announcement regarding No Entry 2 will be made soon. Apart from the three main lead actors, the upcoming sequel will feature a big ensemble cast. The film is expected to go on floors in December this year and will be ready for a theatrical release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the Indian version of Citadel, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has Baby John in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has Singham Again in the making, which will hit the big screens on Independence Day this year.