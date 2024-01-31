12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey meets 'Asli Hero' IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma post Filmfare win | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey also won Filmfare Award for Best Film.

Vikrant Massey's latest offering 12th Fail has been one of the most successful and loved films of 2023. The film, not only garnered good reviews from the audience but also from the critics. The film is inspired by a real-life person, who after many struggles went on to become a successful IPS officer. 12th Fail on Sunday night won Filmfare Awards for Best Film and Vikrant bagged the Best Actor Critics' award. The lead actor of the film on Tuesday shared a picture with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and gave a shoutout to him calling him 'Asli Hero'.

In the picture, Vikrant can be seen posing with Manoj Sharma along with the black lady he won on Sunday.

Check it out:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey's latest Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week, the actor shared a picture of himself holding the Filmfare Award wherein he also thanked the director of 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wrote, ''We’re home. FINALLY!!! Thank you @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @zeestudiosofficial & @filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality.''

The post garnered over half a million likes on Instagram and several thousand comments including many celebrities. Raashii Khanna wrote, ''Congratulations Vik! Just the beginning..!'' Sonal Chauhan wrote, ''Sooo well deserved. Congratulations Vikrant.'' Elli Avrram commented, ''Huge congratulations. so well deserved.''

About the film

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi and Anshumaan Pushkar among others. The film which is based on real-life events, tells the story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma who fearlessly embraced the idea of restarting his academic journey along with his daily struggles. The film got great reviews for its performance.

Also Read: After success of Salaar, Prabhas to take break from acting due to THIS reason