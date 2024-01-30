After success of Salaar, Prabhas to take break from acting due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Prabhas to take break from acting due to THIS reason

Six years after the success of Bahubali 2, South superstar Prabhas gave another blockbuster film Salaar: Part 1 in 2023. Now the wait is on for Prabhas's next film with Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin continues. However, shocking news has come to the fore from Prabhas' end. According to media reports, Prabhas is taking a break from the world of acting. Yes! After the success of Salaar, Prabhas has decided to stay away from the industry. Why did Prabhas have to do this before 'Kalki 2898 AD', know the reason.

Is Prabhas taking a break from acting?

According to a Hindustan Times report, Prabhas has taken a break from the industry, but for a short period. Yes! He has taken a break to refresh his mind and for health reasons. The source says that Prabhas is overwhelmed with the love he has received. "The positive reviews received from Salaar are also special for the actor because it has come after 6 years of continuous failure. Prabhas wants to take a break to focus more on his career and inject some more energy into his life. So that he can pursue his career in a new way," revealed the source.

When will Prabhas return to films?

The good thing is that Prabhas is not taking a break for long. He is on a short break for just a month. He will most probably start working on his upcoming projects in March. According to some media reports, the actor may go to Europe for surgery as well. Some time ago, he suffered an injury, from which he did not recover completely.

Prabhas' upcoming movies

Prabhas has many much-awaited films in the lineup. 'Kalki 2898 AD' directed by actor Nag Ashwin is being released on May 9, 2024, in which Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani will be in lead roles. Apart from this, Prabhas also has Spirit and The Raja Saheb in the queue.

