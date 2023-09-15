Friday, September 15, 2023
     
Bhola Shankar to Wilderness: Movies and web series you can watch on OTT this weekend

Films and series including Bholaa Shankar and What the Fafda among others, you can binge-watch on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look at the list.

Weekend is on the way and who wouldn't want to watch their favourite stars on TVs and laptops? There is always excitement to sit and binge-watch your favorite series in the comfort of your home. Take a look at the list of films and series which will begin streaming this weekend.

        Movies and Web series                Releasing date                 OTT Platform
           Bhola Shankar                  September 15                      Netflix
             Wilderness                  September 15                   Prime Video
                Kaala                  September 15                Dinsey Plus Hotstar
           What the Fafda                  September 14                  ShemarooMe
            Familiar Wife                  September 20                    MX Player
          Journey of Love 18+                 September 15                      Sony Liv
           The Club Part 2                 September 15                       Netflix

1. Bhola Shankar

The Chiranjeevi starrer is a Telugu action film that tells the story of a taxi driver who teams up with a group of cab drivers to fight against crime. The film also features  Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth. The film is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam.

2. Wilderness

Wilderness is a British thriller series which is based on the novel of the same name by B.E Jones. The series stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

3. Kaala

Kaala is a crime thriller drama that tells the story of a parallel economy of black money. The series stars Avinash Tewary, Taher Shabbir, and Hiten Tejwani among others.

4. What the fafda

What the Fafda is a Gujarati comedy series that showcases the various professionals' humor perspectives based on their daily lives. The series stars Pratik Gandhi, Sanjay Goradia, and Tiku Talsania among others.

5. Familiar Wife

The Popular K-drama Familiar Wife is the story of a married woman whose life changes after an unexpected incident and how she deals with it forms the crux.

6. Journey of Love 18+

 Journey of Love 18+ is the story of a young man and woman and how they overcome their difficulties and struggles after being in a relationship.

7. The Club Part 2

The Turkish series is the story in continuation of the first part, how a woman struggles to work in a night club and now her daughter will be following in her footsteps.

