Sushant Singh Rajput to Taapsee Pannu: Bollywood celebrities who transformed from engineers to actors

Apart from being successful in their acting careers, Bollywood celebrities are also engineers who have worked in top-notch corporate companies for a while. Celebrities like Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, and R. Madhavan among others took up regular jobs before they plunged into the world of showbiz.

1. R.Madhavan

R. Madhavan, gained recognition as a romantic hero after his role in Mani Ratnam's Alai Payuthey in 2000. He actively pursued a career in Bollywood which turned out to be successful including Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, and Tanu Weds Manu among others. Before his acting career, Madhavan did a BSc in Electronics from Rajaram College, Kolhapur.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput

The Pavitra Rishta star made his path to success in Bollywood through a TV serial. But before entering the world of glamour, he had secured admission to the Delhi Technological University to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering, but he later dropped out. He holds 7th rank in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination. He has worked in films including Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara among others.

3. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu completed her Computer Science Engineering at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology. She is best known for films including Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Loop Lapeta among others.

4. Kartik Aaryan

Best known for his performances in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Luka Chupi among others pursued his engineering degree in biotechnology from D.Y Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai.

5. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon too joins the bandwagon of engineering graduates who turned actors. She completed her Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Insitute of Information Technology, Noida. Her notable work as an actor includes Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi among others. She was recently seen in Adipurush and Bhediya.

6. Vicky Kaushal

The Uri star graduated with an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. He made his mark as an established actor after his portrayal of Udham Singh in the biopic Sardar Udham, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke among others.

