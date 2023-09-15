Ramya Krishnan wasn't the FIRST choice for Baahubali's Sivagami's role but THIS actress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan turned a year wiser today on September 15th. The Baahubali actress, who made her debut as a child artist in the Tamil film 'Vellai Manasu,' left an incredible mark in the world of cinema. She has acted in numerous memorable films across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. In a career spanning nearly four decades, she has been a part of more than 200 films and has collaborated with top stars across the cinema. Krishnan even has films like Wajood (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Bhai (1998), Chahat (1996), Criminal (1994), and many others which have shaped her career graph. However, her role as Sivagami in SS Rajamouli's epic Baahubali franchise stands out. Interestingly, many might not be aware that she wasn't the first choice for this role. It was initially offered to the late Sridevi.

Sridevi was cast as Sivagami

SS Rajamouli and producer Sobhu Yarlagadda initially approached Sridevi for the role of the formidable queen and matriarch in the epic period film. However, negotiations with Sridevi fell apart when it was reported that she requested a fee of Rs10 crore, an entire hotel floor for her family and staff, and 10 flight tickets for them from Mumbai to Hyderabad, where the film was being shot.

After the release of the film, Rajamouli addressed the same in an interview with regional channel ABN Telugu. He said, "After hearing series of wishes from her (Sridevi), our team got fed up. We also thought that it would be above our budget to meet her demands. Then we approached Ramya Krishnan and she proved herself fantastic and we now feel, we were lucky that we dropped the idea of having Sridevi in our film."

About Ramya Krishnan

Born on September 15, 1970, in Chennai, Krishnan started her acting career at the age of 13. She played the role of Sivagami, the queen of Mahishmati, in magnum opus Baahubali. The film also starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nasser, and Sathyaraj among others. Well, after making a splash with her performances on big screens, Ramya Krishnan made her OTT debut as a judge on a popular dance show.

