Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: You can't miss watching Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's romance in THIS scene

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' achieved tremendous success upon its release. The film marked Karan Johar's return as a director after a long gap of seven years. However, shortly after the film's triumph, the director revealed that he had to make some sacrifices during the editing process in order to maintain a shorter runtime. Nevertheless, on Thursday, he unveiled a deleted scene from the romantic film and you can't miss watching it. This scene seems to be a follow up after Ranveer's monologue on 'cancel culture', that was a part of the narrative.

In this scene, Rocky reconciles with Rani and apologises for his and his family's conduct. The line "Love hai toh sab hai" is a notable part of this scene, which was widely discussed during the film's success celebration. Sharing the scene, Karan wrote, "Bas love hai toh sab hai..#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

In the scene, Ranveer climbs up to a window to meet Alia and offer his apologies for both his and his family's conduct. Given Ranveer's portrayal as a character with stubborn and childlike qualities, he resorts to holding onto Alia's feet when she initially declines to listen to him. This endearing moment is accompanied by romantic and magical dialogues and showcases their charming chemistry, emotional connection and romance. At the end Rocky says, "Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani hai yaar it’s not dandruff… ki ek jahtke mein saaf ho jaaye" as he hugs Alia tight.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Made on a budget of Rs 160 crore, Karan Johar directorial is still running successfully at theatres and reportedly collected Rs 350 crore worldwide and became the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film and third-highest-grossing Hindi film. The film also marked the return of Karan Johar as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and the second film of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani traces the love story of Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt, and Rocky Randhawa, played by Ranveer Singh. The couple falls in love with each other while trying to revive their grandparents' relationship. However, they need their family's approval to get married to each other. The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. Besides the impressive cast, the film also received applause for its music.

