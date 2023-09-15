Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard & Nicole Kidman in action to save their kingdom

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release in theatres on December 20. Watch the trailer.

The makers have finally dropped the trailer of the most anticipated film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In the trailer, it showcases, Black Manta, who in the first part couldn't defeat Aquaman is back once again to avenge his father's death. The trailer also shows Black Manta's fierce battle with Arthur's family so that he can end the bloodline once and for all. Arthur aka Aquaman's journey shows his responsibility as the King of Atlantis, a husband, and a father. He is seen taking care of the baby and helping out with the household chores. Amber Heard's role in the trailer is a blink-and-miss scene.

This time Black Manta with the help of the mythic Black Trident will unleash an ancient and malevolent force to defeat him. Aquaman will take the help of his imprisoned brother Orm, forming an unlikely alliance. Together, they would embark on a journey to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. Apart from Jason Momoa, the film will also star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Dolp Lauren, and Randall Park among others. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 20.

