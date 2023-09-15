Sultan of Delhi teaser out: Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj star in 1960's crime series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj in Sultan of Delhi series

Streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar has dropped the teaser of Sultan of Delhi starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mouni Roy. The teaser showcases, the story is based in the 1960s, which involves crime, power, and action. Along with the teaser, the caption read, "Kismat ke khel me baazi maarega sirf ek ladka!...#Hotstar specials #SultanofDelhi streaming from 13th October. As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans were excited to see Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin after a long time. A user wrote, "Mouni in that golden dress!! Uff."Another user wrote, "Goo gurl #mouniroy". Many showed their love by commenting with heart emojis and congratulations.

Mouni Roy will be seen in a web series after a really long time. She was last seen in Brahmastra starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan among others.

The web series Sultan of Delhi is directed by Milan Luthria who has helmed films like Ajay Devgn starrer Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Baadshaho, The Dirty Picture, and Tadap among others. Apart from Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mouni Roy, the series will also feature Anjum Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada among others. Sultan of Delhi will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 13.

