Barun Sobti kick starts shooting for Sumeet Vyas' Raat Jawaan Hai with Anjali Anand, Priya Bapat | See Photo

Popular OTT actor Barun Sobti rose to fame with his popular TV show 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon'. Even today the audience recognises him by his character name 'Arnav Singh Raizada'. But the actor soon switched from TV to films and web series. Barun starrer web series Asur has been a hit for both seasons. And now the actor will soon be featuring on SonyLIV's Raat Jawan Hai. TVF Tripling fame actor-writer Sumeet Vyas will be directing this series. Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat are going to be seen with Barun in this web series.

Raat Jawan Hai will be a romantic comedy

Barun Sobti is often seen in serious characters, but in the upcoming show Raat Jawan Hai he will be seen doing romance and comedy. Yamini Pictures Private Limited has produced this show of Barun and its director is Sumeet Vyas. Its cast includes Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat. While talking to the media, the show's director Sumeet Vyas said that people think that youth ends after becoming parents, but they will try to break this illusion through this show.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor Anjali Anand also added the pictures from the first day of the shoot on Instagram. " RAAT JAWAAN HAI ... Shoot commences and what a wonderful start it has been. What fun it has been working with so many favourites from cast to crew. We’re having too much fun making this for you and I’m sure you’re going to have too much fun watching it," read her caption.

It's a story of three friends, says Sumeet

Sumit Vyas further added that the show Raat Jawan Hai is the story of three friends who, even after having children, make time for their friendship and try their best to maintain the madness in life. While talking about his cast, Vyas said," I am really enjoying working with Barun, Anjali and Priya. Hope the audience will also like this show. Viewers will be able to watch the show 'Raat Jawan Hai' on 'Sony Liv' app."

