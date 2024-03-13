Love, Sex Aur Dhokha famed actor Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra blessed with baby girl

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anshuman Jha has been blessed with a baby girl on March 10

Actor Anshuman Jha, who rose to fame with his performance in Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, recently welcomed a baby girl named Tara with his wife Sierra Winters on March 10. Anshuman was recently seen in Lakdbaghha. At this moment he is experiencing the happiest moment of his life, as said by the actor. According to recent reports, Sierra Winters' delivery date was March 14, but before that, their daughter Tara was born on March 10.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anshuman Jha shared the news of welcoming his first child. "The last 48 hours have been a blur, it was a long time. It's a surreal experience, something I've never had before."

On the work front, Anshuman Jha was last seen in the action thriller Lakdabagha. The story revolves around animal-conscious lawyer Arjun Bakshi. During his investigation, he came across a rare species of Indian striped hyena, known as Lakdabhagha. Previously, the actor did films like Yeh Hai Bakrapur (2014) and Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (2010).

