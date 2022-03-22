Follow us on Image Source : FILE Back to work? Here are five shows you can now relate to across OTT platforms

The feeling of returning to work is overwhelming as we recall the comfort of skipping the trip to the office! What we’re excited about, of course, is catching up with our old office buddies and getting back to the fun antics and hour-long gossip sessions! Our work BFFs too remind us of the funniest fictional characters as we relate them with shows across leading channels and OTT platforms. Here’s our list of shows across Colors Infinity, Comedy Central India, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar that you will surely relate to while thinking of your workspace.



1. Two Broke Girls - Colors Infinity

Sassy, streetwise Max works two jobs just to get by, one of which is waiting tables during the night shift at the retro-hip Williamsburg Diner. Sophisticated Caroline is an uptown trust fund princess who's having a run of bad luck that forces her to reluctantly give waitressing a shot. Two young women waitressing at a greasy spoon diner strike up an unlikely friendship in the hopes of launching a successful business - if only they can raise the cash. Watch Two Broke Girls, Mondays to Fridays between 7pm to 8pm on Colors Infinity.



2. Corporate – Comedy Central India

Corporate’ is a dark satire that revolves around junior executives Matt and Jake who work for a multinational company Hampton DeVille. The show focuses on the heartless corporate culture at Hamptom DeVille where Matt and Jake are at the beck and call of their tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille. Working their way through an ever-revolving series of disasters in an extremely toxic corporate culture seems to be Matt and Jake's specialty as they form a friendship that helps get them through daily struggles. Watch Corporate on Comedy Central India, Mondays to Fridays at 10pm.



3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Netflix

This cop show with hilarity and heart holds two Golden Globes: Best TV Comedy and Best Actor in a Comedy Role! Brooklyn Nine-Nine takes viewers on a laughter riot as the series follows the exploits of Det. Jake Peralta and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct



4. Parks and Recreation – Amazon Prime Video

Parks and Recreation follows the absurd antics of an Indiana town's public officials as they pursue sundry projects to make their city a better place. The series features a stellar cast including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Pratt.



5. Veep - Disney+Hotstar

Former Senator Selina Meyer has accepted the call to serve as Vice President of the United States. The job is nothing like she imagined and everything she was warned about. 'Veep' follows Meyer and her staff as they attempt to make their mark and leave a legacy, without getting tripped up in the day-to-day political games that define Washington.