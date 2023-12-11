Ananya or Shraddha? Aditya Roy Kapoor makes his choice at Koffee With Karan 8

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Roy Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in Koffee With Karan 8

Karan Johar unveiled the next set of guests for the upcoming episode of his celebrity show Koffee With Karan 8. Actors Aditya Roy Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be gracing the Koffee couch next Thursday. Karan Johar took to social media to share a snippet of the upcoming episode. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "Get seated, the boys aka Arjun Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur are on the koffee kouch this week and they are bringing the house down!"

The recently released teaser has left fans buzzing with excitement as the dynamic duo showcased their spicy answers and infectious camaraderie. One user said, "Boys are epic!! Loved Sid and varuns episode & can’t wait for this now". Another user said, "Now this is what I want to watch".

While Aditya was asked by Karan Johar “If you were stuck in a life with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?” While the question seems to have been directed towards Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun answered it on his behalf and said, “Aashiqui toh zarur karta, ab kiske saath woh nahi pata.” His response said a lot while it also did not reveal too much. Arjun on the other hand was asked about rumours about his life, to which he responded by saying that he would in fact like to clear some rumours on the Kouch.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were seen in the last episode. The latest season of Koffee With Karan 8 is full of revelations, masala, drama and gossip.

