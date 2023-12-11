Samantha Ruth Prabhu launches her own production house Tralala, shares post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently launched her own production house Tralala Moving Pictures. She took to Instagram to announce it with the logo clip. Along with it, she wrote in the caption, "Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.. tralalamovingpictures. Tralala Moving Pictures aims to produce content representative of new-age expression and thought.

A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal. (Inspired by one of my favourite songs growing up. The brown girl is in the ring now… )", she added. As soon as the news was dropped, celebrities and fans wished her all the best for her new venture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most glamorous actresses in South Indian cinema. The actress who is currently on a break from work for her treamtment in Myositis, made a rare public appearance and was seen waving at the paparazzi. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Devarakonda. She played the role of Aradhya. It tells the story of a young man from an agnostic family who falls in love with the daughter of his father's arch-rival, a devout Hindu leader.The film received mixed reviews. Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana also starred Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan and Murali Sharma in supporting roles.

The actress recently wrapped up the Indian instalment of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan. The show will premiere on Prime Video. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the Indian remake of her show and revealed that the storylines are connected. She further mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work. Though she hasn't announced officially any upcoming projects, her fans are eagerly awaiting updates as she continues to prioritize her well-being.

