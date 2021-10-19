Yuvika Chaudhary arrested for casteist slur in video; actress out on interim bail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUVIKA CHAUDHARY Yuvika Chaudhary

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary was booked by the Haryana Police on Monday (October 18) for allegedly using a casteist slur in a video that went viral on social media. The Bigg Boss fame actress was later released on interim bail, reports ANI. According to her lawyer, the actress joined the investigation as per High Court's guideline.

"My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform): Ashok Bishnoi, lawyer of actress Yuvika Chaudhary," the news agency quoted the lawyer as saying.

For the unversed, the case was registered against her in May earlier this year. The Police registered an FIR against the actress under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at that time. In a complaint filed by an Dalit rights activist, he alleged that the actress made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video, a copy of which he handed over to the police.

The complaint was made to Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Ahlawat on May 26 in this regard. Filmed by her husband Prince Narula, the video of Chaudhary in which allegedly using a casteist slur went viral on social media on May 25, sparking an uproar.

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant soon took to Twitter to issue an apology, saying she did not know the meaning of the said word.

"Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all (sic)" Chaudhary had tweeted.

After a formal investigation by the cyber cell, an FIR was lodged against Yuvika Chaudhary at Hansi city police station.

The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said the Station House Officer of Hansi city police station.