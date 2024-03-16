Yodha Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earns just Rs 4.25 cr on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles, was released in cinemas on March 15. Despite garnering mostly positive reviews from film critics, the action drama flick managed to mint just Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day. Yodha is one of the biggest releases for these lead stars in 2024 and is expected to pick up on Saturday and Sunday.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film had an overall 13.86 per cent occupancy on Day 1, with a major contribution coming the night shows.

India TV reviews Yodha

India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review for the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer wrote, ''Overall, Yodha is a good watch and you will love Sidharth Malhotra again as a man in uniform. He could have been better in terms of a lover boy in the film, but since Yodha is more about action, that tangent can surely be ignored. It is also filled with numerous twists, which keeps you on the edge of your seats.''

On Friday, Sidharth's wife Kiara Advani also reviews Yodha and shared her views on the film on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram under the Stories section, Kiara shared a picture from the climax scene in the film and wrote, ''@sidmalhotra you've made us all SO proud! Your Best.'' Praising the directors of Yodha, she mentioned, ''One of the best in this genre #Sagar #Pushkar. I can't believe this is your first.''

About the film

Adaalat fame actor Ronit Roy will be seen playing Sid's father in this film. However, the makers have not yet revealed the face of Yodha's antagonist in the trailer.

The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Yodha will also mark another collaborative effort between Amazon Prime Video, Mentor Disciple Entertainment, and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

