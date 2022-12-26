When Tunisha Sharma opened up about her anxiety and depression: 'I was suffering...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Tunisha Sharma's Instagram upload

Tunisha Sharma's death sent shockwaves to the entire television industry. The 20-year-old actress committed suicide and many new turns have been unveiled after her alleged boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him under Section 306 of the IPC. Tunisha’s family has said that the young star was battling mental health issues and had an anxiety attack recently. But this isn’t the first time Tunisha dealt with anxiety and depression. She had opened up about her battle with the two last year in an interview.

Last year in January, in an interview with Bombay Times, Tunisha had opened up about her previous battles with mental health issues. “I was suffering from anxiety issues and feeling low even before Internet Wala Love started. I have been working since a young age and lost my father at an early age. Then I lost my cousin sister and my grandmother passed away too. I was emotionally broken to take care of myself. There was a constant fear of not being able to work. My schedules turned erratic and I had to consult a doctor. I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. While I started medication, I had turned into a zombie. I hated going to work or shooting on the sets of my TV show. When the negativity of social media began to affect me, I detached from it,” she had said.

She further added that she faced lots of abuses and was trolled for replacing Eisha Singh in 'Ishq Subhan Allah'. Talking about how that worsened her anxiety, the actress had recalled, “I was filled with apprehension when I replaced a lead actress on Ishq Subhan Allah. But I took up the show to get back to my work routine. Ishq Subhan Allah for me was a new show, but for the audience, I was replacing its lead actor. I was constantly receiving hate and abuse from people on social media. The comparisons took a toll on me when they started questioning my work”.

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vinita made serious allegations against the actress' ex-boyfriend and accused Sheezan Khan. She claimed "Sheezan got into a relationship with Tunisha on the pretext of marriage while he was already in contact with other girls. He used Tunisha for 4-5 months and suddenly broke up with her." Vinita has appealed to the government for justice.

Tunisha's post-mortem has been done and the body was kept at JJ Hospital, her body will be brought to Mira Road's mortuary. She will be cremated tomorrow December 27 at 4 pm.

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan admits Shraddha Walker case forced him to breakup

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma's uncle Pawan Sharma breaks silence; accuses Sheezan Khan of cheating and double dating

Latest Entertainment News