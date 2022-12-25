Tunisha Sharma's uncle Pawan Sharma breaks silence; accuses Sheezan Khan of cheating and double dating

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Tunisha Sharma's Instagram upload

Tunisha Sharma's uncle Pawan Sharma has finally opened up on the suicide case and has accused Sheezan Khan of cheating and double dating. According to him, "Sheezan Khan was not committed even after being in a relationship with Tunisha..he used to talk and keep in touch with many girls at the same time..due to which Tunisha was under depression and stress. Even on 16th December Tunisha came to know about Sheezan's deception due to which she got an anxiety attack."

He further added, "Tunisha and Sheezan were good friends earlier but later they came into a relationship a few months back and 15 days back Sheezan broke up, saying that he is with someone else now and is ending this relationship. If Sheezan did nothing of that sort than Tunisha who was doing well in her career why would she commit suicide?"

he also claimed that Tunisha had a conversation with Sheezan's before she committed suicide, which makes it more evident that she was upset with him. Pawan Sharma said, "Why did Tunisha go straight to Sheezan's make-up room during the break and hang out there?? This is enough to understand everything..something happened between both of them during that time..that's why the interrogation of Sheezan and the investigation of his mobile should answer all the questions."

Tunisha's mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon at around 1:30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted. "The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and four to five police personnel were also present," officials said, adding that the dead body has been kept in cold storage. Police have said they will investigate the death of Tunisha from both the murder and suicide angles.

Tunisha's last rites will be held on December 27..when all the family members will come. the family is awaiting Tunisha's maternal aunt to arrive from the UK.

