Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan admits Shraddha Walker case forced him to breakup

Tunisha Sharma's death case is taking new turns as her alleged boyfriend has been taken under custody by Waliv police. He is being under interrogation and many unanswered questions have been revealed. According to a senior police officer, Sheezan has admitted that after the Shraddha and Aftab case, he was scared. That's why he broke up keeping in mind the age gap and religion. But the officer says Sheezan's statement will be verified with the rest of his people. Now a new angle of religion has made the case more complicated.

Along with this, by retrieving the SMS, WhatsApp chat and call recording, further investigation will be done whether Sheezan broke up due to Shraddha and Aftab's case or if he is misleading the police. There are new revelations about Sheezan's secret girlfriend too. The Police are trying to dig into every minute detail. Currently, the investigation is stuck on one question, if Tunisha ever had a chat with this secret girlfriend of Sheezan Khan?

So far, police have recorded statements of 14 people in actress' suicide. Recently, Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him under Section 306 of the IPC. Tunisha and Sheezan were co-stars in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

On Saturday, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

Tanusha's post-mortem has been done and the body was kept at JJ Hospital. Now, Tunisha's uncle will be going to the hospital to collect actress' mortal remains. Tunisha's body will be brought to Mira Road's mortuary. She will be cremated tomorrow (December 27) at 4 pm.

