What! Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal costing producers a bomb, know details

The upcoming 'Bawaal' is touted to be Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's most expensive film as the cost incurred for shooting daily is about Rs 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule in Warsaw. A source close to the makers revealed: "We've extensively shot the film in the most expensive and interesting locations like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. It's a very unique love story and now we are gearing up for a huge action sequence in Warsaw."

"We have called for action directors and stuntmen from Germany along with a talented crew of 700+ members every day, Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the film to leave the audience to a visual treat."

The source further added: "An action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with innumerable number of grenades, knives, and variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule. This is Varun's most expensive film so far," says the source.

Recently, a video of 'Bawaal' actor Varun went viral saying that the team is headed to Warsaw, Poland for their next schedule.

'Bawaal' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

