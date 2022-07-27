Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani relationship timeline: Befikra, Baaghi 2 couple break up after six years?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPATANI Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have broken up as per the reports

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, one of the most shipped romantic couples of Bollywood, have reportedly broken up. Recently, news surfaced that Disha and Tiger have ended their relationship and are single now. The reason behind their alleged break-up was not clear but a source confirmed that they have gone their separate ways. The two actors never spoke up openly about their romance but kept dropping hints on social media and speculations of their romance gained pace whenever they were spotted together. Now, as one of the most loved celebrity couples has parted ways, we take a look back at their love story.

Tiger and Disha's sizzling chemistry in music video

Tiger and Disha were first featured in the music video of Befikra, which was released in 2016 ahead of the actress' Bollywood debut film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The song became a rage among the fans and seeing their chemistry, many believed there was something going on between them.

Tiger and Disha's first movie together

In 2018, Tiger and Disha featured in their first film together. Baaghi 2 was directed by Ahmed Khan and they played lovers in the movie. In Baaghi 2, the song Mundiyan went viral and fans could not get enough of 'Tigsha' as they set the internet on fire with their dance moves. It was apparent that Tiger and Disha had shared interests, with dancing and fitness being the common points.

Disha bonds with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff

Not just Tiger, Disha became close to the Heropanti 2 actor's family as well. Time and again, the actress was snapped on outings with Tiger and his sister Krishna. The comfort level was obvious as they spent some fun times together. Krishna shared her happiness for Tiger and Disha saying, "I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship."

Disha and Tiger's vacations abroad

During their relationship, Tiger and Disha went on vacations abroad. Last year during New Year's, they were in Maldives and shared with the fans many hot pictures, although not together. The actress also accompanied Tiger, Krishna and their mother Aisha Shroff to Dubai for an MMA event in 2020 where she twinned with her boyfriend in black outfits. Netizens could not have enough of the two as they were snapped at the event together.

