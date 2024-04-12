'What an impressive...', Priyanka Chopra gives shout-out to Dev Patel's Monkey Man on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra lauds Dev Patel's Monkey Man

Priyanka Chopra proved her acting mettle with several blockbuster movies since the beginning of her career and has successfully carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood, too. Priyanka has always been a source of inspiration for many. The actress took to social media to appreciate Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra wrote in her Instagram stories and wrote, "Bravo #DevPatel....What an impressive debut!". She also tagged other Indian actors from the cast, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Makarand Deshpande, and Vinit Kumar Sharma. She also tagged South African actor Sharlet Copley and co-producer Jordan Peele.

Several aspects have made this film's release in India uncertain. Dev Patel's Monkey Man has a lot of Hindu references as well as it mentions Lord Hanuman. Hence, such films always come under the tight scanner of the Censor Board of India. According to a report by The New Statesman, "Monkey Man's critique of an extremely popular dictator who has managed to weaponize Hinduism is not exactly subtle."

For the unversed, trailer of the Hollywood film, Monkey Man was released a month ago. The Night Manager and Made In Heaven famed actor Sobhita Dhulipala has made her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel. The story of Monkey Man is based on India and it seems to be inspired by the story of Lord Hanuman. Dev's character is shown in an underground fight club where some famous fighters go and beat him up for money. He wears a gorilla mask during fights. This trailer contains glimpses of Dev's childhood in which he is seen spending time with his mother and how his life ended. It shows how as he grows up and finds various ways to take revenge on his enemies who have taken away everything from him.

Monkey Man is co-produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Vin Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Hebler, and Anjay Nagpal. Its executive producers are Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskaya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andrea Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault.

