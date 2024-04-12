Tamil actor Arulmani, best known for his role in Singam, dies at 65

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamil actor Arulmani

Another Tamil actor has succumbed to death. The frequent deaths of celebrities due to heart attacks in Tamil cinema have been happening almost daily. Arulmani who has worked predominantly in Tamil films has passed away at the age of 65 due to a heart attack. Celebrities from the industry and fans are in shock due to the demise of him.

Arulmani who suffered a major heart attack was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital. The veteran actor's family and AIADMK workers are deeply saddened by this news. Arulmani, who was more interested in politics than cinema, was busy campaigning for the AIADMK party. Arulmani has engaged in campaigning in many cities for the last ten days. Despite his family members rushed him to the hospital, but they were unable to avert the tragedy.

Arulmani passed away yesterday, i.e. on April 11. He has acted in many Tamil films including Singam 2, Saamaniyan, Sleepless Eyes, Thendral, and Thandavakone. Arulmani has become the fourth Tamil actor to die of a heart attack. Before this, Seshu, Daniel Balaji and Visheshwar Rao had died similarly.

After Seshu, Daniel Balaji and Visheshwar Rao, Arulmani was the fourth actor, whose death troubled everyone. Four Tamil actors have died within a month. Meanwhile, fans and friends are mourning Arulmani's demise on social media and sharing their condolences.

