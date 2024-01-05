Watch: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all smiles holding Raha as family returns from vacation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha were clicked at the airport in Mumbai, while they were exiting. The family returned to the town after New Year's vacation at an undisclosed location. In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor is seen holding Raha adorably in his arms while getting out of the airport. The video is now going viral on social media. With the video making rounds on the internet, fans flooded the comment section, expressing how cute they all look together. One user wrote, "Raha is just a cutie, just like her mumma". Another user wrote, "Aaj akeli hun mein ghar pe". "So cutie Raha", wrote the third user.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt shared some candid pictures from the trip on New Year. In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor is seen giving a peck on Alia Bhatt's cheek, In another picture, Raha is also seen waving with sunset in the background.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office. Cited as the return of the Karan Johar era, the romantic drama marks the return of the filmmaker after a long hiatus from direction. Besides, its extended star cast, the film also got great reviews for its storyline

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

