Ananya Panday's London Diaries! Actress shares pictures of her late New Year

Actress Ananya Panday is back in town after celebrating New Year in London. The star kid took to social media to share adorable pictures, having fun in and around London. The actress looked cute in a turtle neck sweater with a black trench coat and wide-legged pants.

Along with the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote in the caption, Happy New Year!! I know I'm slightly late but like Ahana said at the end of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan- it was time for a reboot and a couple of resolutions, every year we try to change ourselves but this year I hope you can be completely yourself."As soon as she posted pictures, fans flooded the comment section to express their love. One user said, "Natural beauty queen Ananya". Another user wrote, "Looking so cute". "was waiting for the post", wrote the third user. Her mother Bhavana Pandey too commented, "Love the caption". Orry too wrote, "U little squirrrrelll".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in the Netflix film Kho Hum Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film tells the story of three best friends who are juggling life as romance, ambition and heartbreaks collide due to major twists and turns. The film is for today's youth and how they overcome the world of technology.

