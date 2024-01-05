Janhvi Kapoor likely to replace Alia Bhatt in Varun Dhawan-starrer Dulhania 3 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Dulhania 3 will go on the floor by mid 2024.

After the massive success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have reportedly joined again for an upcoming installment of the Dulhania series. However, the reports doing rounds didn't mention the leading lady, which was played by Alia Bhatt in both flicks. Now, as per a new report by PeepingMoon.com, Janvhi Kapoor will be replacing Alia in the upcoming installment. Janhvi and Varun have earlier collaborated for a romantic drama, Bawaal.

In fact, the above report surfaced after Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 8 revealed that Janhvi has a big project in her kitty but both didn't talk much about it.

However, the project will again be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who helmed the previous two films. The report stated that Dulhania 3 will have a different plot and characters and is in no way connected to the previous parts. ''The pre-production for the film has already begun and will go on the floors in the next few months,'' the report stated.

Varun, Janhvi's other projects

'Varun is expected to shoot for this Dharma Productions venture after finishing Atlee’s Theri remake. He is supposed to shoot for Dulhania 3 alongside his father David Dhawan’s comedy flick, which is scheduled to hit the floors in April,'' the report further stated.

The 36-year-old actor will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Apart from these, Varun recently also appeared on the latest season of the celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, alongside his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

On the other hand, Janhvi has two major projects in her hands apart from Dulhania 3 including, one with Sidharth Malhotra and and other with Tiger Shroff.

