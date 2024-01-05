Aap Ki Adalat: Pankaj Tripathi to take tough questions from Rajat Sharma THIS Saturday | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in Main Atal Hoon.

Pankaj Tripathi came into Bollywood a few years ago and proved his mettle with his effortless acting. Although he was active in the industry for many years, but the character Sultan of Gangs of Wasseypur gave him real recognition. After this, his acting journey gained momentum and continues till today from Gurgaon to Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi, who brings life to any role with his acting, will be in the witness box of the popular show Aap Ki Adalat on Saturday night at 10 pm and will face the questions of Rajat Sharma, Chairman, and Editor-in-Chief of India TV.

When Aap Ki Adalat returned after COVID restrictions

Due to the COVID pandemic spread across the world, new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat could not be shot for 2 years and only old episodes were being telecast. But now, the telecast of new episodes of the popular show has started from January 7 last year. Like before, viewers can watch it every Saturday at 10 pm on India TV. The first guest of the new season was the country's well-known industrialist Gautam Adani. After him, several other guests including Sunny Deol, Badshah, among others have been present in the witness box of Aap Ki Adalat and answered the questions of India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

Aap Ki Adalat and its achievement

Nearly 200 well-known personalities have registered their presence in the popular news television show, Aap Ki Adalat. Talking about digital platforms, the videos of Aap Ki Adalat have been viewed more than 172 crore times, which is a record in itself. Not only this, more than 1100 episodes of this show have appeared on TV, and it is included in the world's most watched news show on YouTube. Aap Ki Adalat has been the only platform where Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been seen together.