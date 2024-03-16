Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : X Anuradha Paudwal

Veteran Anuradha Paudwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party's headquarters, Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him.

The famous playback singer, who was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), news agency ANI shared a video of the legendary singer after joining the political party. They also reported that on being asked if she will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the singer said, "I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me..."

Earlier, after joining BJP, she also held a press conference wherein she expressed her happinness and said, ''I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today.''

In the previous General Elections held in 2019, Anuradha Paudwal came out in support of PM Modi and urged people to vote for him. She was also among 900 Bollywood artistes, who signed a petition urging people to vote for BJP in LS Polls.

Anuradha Paudwal is well-known singer of Bollywood, however, she has also sung songs in Tamil, Nepali, Bengali, Kannada, and among other languages.

