Friday, January 26, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Vacation diaries! Suhana Khan shares pictures from her recent trip to Paris

Vacation diaries! Suhana Khan shares pictures from her recent trip to Paris

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently visited Paris and took to social media to share a bunch of pictures on social media. Scroll down to see the beautiful pictures.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: January 26, 2024 8:22 IST
Suhana Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is out for a vacation and the aesthetic pictures she has shared on social media couldn't be ignored. The actress was in Paris to support her friend Ananya Panday, as she made her international runway debut at the Paris Couture Week. 

Suhana Khan shared a bunch of pictures on social media and wrote in the caption, "Paris in the rain".Fans thronged the comment section to appreciate her visuals with a lot of heart emojis.In the picture, Suhana Khan is sporting a polo-neck white top, matching skirt, and brown overcoat. The dump also includes popular tourist spots in the city. And even Ananya Panday's famous walk at the Paris Couture Week made it to her list.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park. The Archies stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film was released on Netflix on 7 December 2023.

Also Read: Fighter Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone starrer earns THIS much 

Also Read: Padma Awards: Chiranjeevi and Vyjayantimala to get Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan for Mithun Chakraborty

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News