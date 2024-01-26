Vacation diaries! Suhana Khan shares pictures from her recent trip to Paris

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is out for a vacation and the aesthetic pictures she has shared on social media couldn't be ignored. The actress was in Paris to support her friend Ananya Panday, as she made her international runway debut at the Paris Couture Week.

Suhana Khan shared a bunch of pictures on social media and wrote in the caption, "Paris in the rain".Fans thronged the comment section to appreciate her visuals with a lot of heart emojis.In the picture, Suhana Khan is sporting a polo-neck white top, matching skirt, and brown overcoat. The dump also includes popular tourist spots in the city. And even Ananya Panday's famous walk at the Paris Couture Week made it to her list.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park. The Archies stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film was released on Netflix on 7 December 2023.

Also Read: Fighter Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone starrer earns THIS much

Also Read: Padma Awards: Chiranjeevi and Vyjayantimala to get Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan for Mithun Chakraborty