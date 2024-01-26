Fighter Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone starrer earns THIS much on day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone in Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone aerial action starrer finally hit the screens and the film is getting great reviews already. Within day one, Fighter received great numbers at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 22 crore in India net on its first day. The fighter had an overall 21.17% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday.

Fighter Day 1 Hindi Occupancy in Theatres

Morning Shows: 12.02 %

Afternoon Shows: 14.97%

Evening Shows: 21.94%

Night Shows: 35.75%

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to social media and gave his review about the film,"#War. #Pathaan. Now #Fighter. Director #SiddharthAnand scores a hat-trick...Aerial combat, drama, emotions and patriotism, #Fighter is a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER, with #Hrithik Roshan's bravura act as the topping...JUST DON'T MISS IT. #FighterReview".He further continued and added about the perfect portrayal of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's roles in the film.

Fans have been showering love on Fighter, ever since its release. They flooded the comment section with their excitement and gave their opinion. One user said, "#Fighter...As an Indian agar aapne ye movie nahi dekhi to kya hi dekhi, Baap level acting of the #HrithikRoshan and all the other casts, And direction of #SiddharthAnand is out of the world. This movie needs to be watched by every Indian, Truly magnificent". Another user said, "Fighter...A well-packed action entertainer. @hrithik did a fantastic job...he looks cool whenever he appears on the screen. @justSidAnand is seriously the best action director Bollywood has today".

The Fighter is all about how officers fight against sponsored terrorists discussing plans to infiltrate terrorism in India. It is the story of the best Indian Air Force pilots who leave no stone unturned in saving the nation.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars, Rishabh Sawhney, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

