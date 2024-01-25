Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeevi among others to be honoured with Padma Bhushan Award 2024 in the field of art

The Padma Award, one of the country's highest civilian awards, is conferred in three categories, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards are given in the fields of arts, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil services, etc. The Padma Awards for 2024 have been announced. Let us know who has been announced to be honored with these awards in the field of art.

Chiranjeevi

South's megastar Chiranjeevi will be honored with Padma Vibhushan. In a career spanning over four decades, Chiranjeevi has done more than 150 films. Apart from films, he also does social service and does a lot of charity. Now the actor will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan award in the field of arts. Chiranjeevi has always entertained the audience with his films. Along with this, some social objective is also hidden in the actor's films.

Mithun Chakraborty

Famous Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty will be honored with the Padma Bhushan award. The actor will be honoured for serving the Indian entertainment industry for several decades. The announcement was made on Thursday.

These folk artists will be honoured with Padma Shri

Ratan Kahar

Famous Bhadu folk singer Ratan Kahar of Birbhum has dedicated more than 60 years to folk music. He is known for his captivating roles in Jatra folk theatre. He specializes in Bhadu festival songs and genres like Tusu, Jhumur, and Alqaab. His composition 'Boro Loker Biti Lo' is popular. Despite financial constraints and coming from a laborer family, he started singing at the age of 16 and left an indelible mark.

Om Prakash Sharma

Omprakash Sharma promoted 'Maach', the 200-year-old traditional dance drama of the Malwa region for more than seven decades. He wrote scripts for Mach theater productions and reworked Sanskrit plays in the Mach style. He trained students at NSD Delhi and Bharat Bhawan Bhopal while serving as a teacher. Coming from a humble background, Omprakash learned the art from his father under Ustad Kaluram Mach Akhara

Narayanan E P

Narayanan E P has dedicated six decades to promoting the traditional art of Theyyam. Experienced Theyyam folk dancer from Kannur - She has mastered the art of moving from dance to the entire Theyyam ecosystem including costume designing and face painting techniques. At the age of five, he began his six-decade-long career. He performed the art in 300 performances in 20 types of Theyyam. Theyyam is an ancient folk ritual combining theatre, music, mime, and dance, usually performed in front of the village temple with musical instruments like chenda, flathalam, and kurumkujal. He started as a driver, now working dedicatedly for the preservation of this art.

Bhagwat Padhan

Bhagwat Padhan is the exponent of the Sabda Nritya folk dance of Bargarh. He dedicated more than five decades of his life to preserving and popularizing the art form considered to be the dance of Mahadev. His lifelong efforts have contributed significantly to the preservation of this dance form, including training more than 600 dancers. Worked as a lower primary school teacher during the 1960s. During this time he faced financial challenges but never gave up his dedication to his art.

Badarappan M

Badarappan M is an exponent of Valli Oyil Kummi folk dance from Coimbatore. It is a hybrid form of song and dance performance, depicting the stories of the gods 'Murugan' and 'Valli'. Despite being a predominantly male-dominated art, Badarappan believed in women empowerment and thus broke this tradition and trained women artists.

Gaddam Sammayya

Gaddam Sammayya has highlighted social issues through Chindu Yakshaganam performances for over five decades. He has done more than 19,000 shows so far. Chindu Yaksha Arthula Sangham and Gaddam Sammaiya Youth Art Skethram were established to promote this art. Coming from a humble background, Sammayya started work as an agricultural laborer and learned the art from his parents.

Also Read: Winning maximum awards to refusing it, here's Filmfare Awards trivia that will surely take you by surprise