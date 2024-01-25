Winning maximum awards to refusing it, here's Filmfare Awards trivia that will surely take you by surprise

Follow us on Image Source : FILMFARE Here's Filmfare Awards trivia that will surely take you by surprise

The 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards will be held on January 28. The star-studded event generally takes place in Mumbai each year but this year it will take place in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. This year, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal won the maximum number of nominations with 19 nods, and Shah Rukh Khan, who made his comeback in 2023 after four years bagged two nominations under the Best Actor category. But do you know when was the first Filmfare Awards held and who has won the maximum number of awards?

Learn about some interesting facts related to this award in our Filmfare Awards Trivia:

When did the Filmfare Awards start?

The Filmfare Awards ceremony was first started on 21 March 1954, to which the world's most popular American star Gregory Peck was invited. However, due to a flight delay from Colombo, the actor could not reach the event on time, but later he enjoyed the banquet organised at Willingdon Sports Club and this first award show was organised at the Metro Theater in Mumbai.

The first Filmfare Best Actress Award was won by?

Meena Kumari was the first heroine to win the Best Actress Award for the film 'Baiju Bawra'.

First film to win the Filmfare Awards

'Do Bigha' Zameen was the first Bollywood film to be given the Filmfare Award.

First director to win the Filmfare Awards

Bimal Roy was the first director to be awarded the Filmfare Award, for the film 'Do Bigha Zameen'.

The first Filmfare Best Actor Award was won by?

Dilip Kumar was the first hero to be honored with the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film 'Daag'. Moreover, in the year 1969, Sunil Dutt threw a party for Dilip Kumar, because Kumar had defeated him in the category of 'Filmfare Best Actor Award' and it is said that the post-award party in Bollywood also started from here.

Which film has won the maximum number of awards?

'Black' released in 2005 and became the first film that won the most Filmfare Awards in a year. This film received awards like Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Critics Award Best Movie, Best Actor (Critics' Choice), Best Actress (Critics' Choice), Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Background Score.

After this, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' won 10 Filmfare Awards and 'Devdas' won 11 Filmfare Awards.

However, all these films were defeated by Ranveer Singh's film 'Gully Boy'. The film received 13 awards and broke the record of Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee's Black.

Men who received the most awards

The list of recipients of the most awards includes Gulzar (22), Amitabh Bachchan (16, out of which 5 are for Best Actor), A.R. Rahman (15), and Shahrukh Khan (15).

Women who received the most awards

The maximum number of Filmfare Awards are in the names of Asha Bhosle and Jaya Bachchan, who have received 9-9 awards so far. Apart from this, there are 8 awards in the name of Saroj Khan and 7 awards each in the names of Lata Mangeshkar, Alka Yagnik, Rani Mukherjee, and Shreya Ghoshal.

Which films won the most nominations?

Talking about the maximum number of nominations, the film 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' got 23 nominations, followed by 'Rang De Basanti' 21, 'Gully Boy' 19, 'Padmavat' 18, 'Devdas' 17. And 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' had received 16 nominations.

​

Vyjayanthimala had refused to accept the Filmfare Award for This film

Veteran actor Vyjayanthimala had refused to accept the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for 'Devdas' because she felt that she was the lead actress of the film and not Suchitra Sen.

Just One award for Sholay!

The surprising thing is that the biggest blockbuster hit film in the history of Bollywood, 'Sholay', received only one award in the year 1975 and that too for Best Editing.

Filmfare Awards would have been named Clares Awards!

The first name chosen for this award was not 'Filmfare' but it was earlier named 'The Clares Awards'. The name was finalised by Claires Mendonça, a film critic for The Times of India. In the first awards ceremony, only 5 awards were given, which were for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actor (Female), and Best Music Director.

