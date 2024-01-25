Isaignani Ilayaraja's daughter and singer Bhavatharini passes away at 47 due to cancer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Isaignani Ilayaraja's daughter and singer Bhavatharini passes away at 47

Ilayaraja's daughter and National Award-winning singer Bhavatharini passed away today at 47. She was suffering from cancer and was receiving medical treatment for it. Reportedly, she had travelled to Sri Lanka for Ayurvedic medical treatment. She breathed her last there only. It is noteworthy that after a long break, Bhavatharini composed music for 3 films.

It is being said that the late singer was undergoing treatment in Sri Lanka for the last five months. She died today at 5:20 pm. Bhavatharini's body will be brought to Chennai tomorrow evening.

Bhavatharini musical career

Bhavatharini made her debut as a playback singer in the Malayalam film My Dear Kutich Satan's song 'Dithide Tahalam' which was released in 1984. Subsequently, she has sung in various films including Rasaiya, Alexander, Tedhenan Vedla, Valandanku Kumya, Alagi, Thamirabharani, Uliin Osai, Goa, Mangatha, and Anegan. Late singer Bhavatharini composed the music for the film Mitr - My Friend directed by Revathy. Apart from Tamil, she has also composed music for various films in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Bhavatharini won National Award in 2000

Bhavatharini won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2000 for her rendition of the song "Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu" from the film Bharathi, composed by her father Ilaiyaraaja, Karthik Raja, Yuvan Shankar Raja and others.