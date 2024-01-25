'Starting whole new chapter...', Parineeti Chopra embarks upon THIS new journey | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra embarks upon THIS new journey

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has created a distinct identity for herself by working in many films in B-Town and also lending her voice to soulful music. Chopra, who started her Bollywood career with 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', has kept her distance from the film world these days. Some time ago there were reports that the actor may soon join politics after her marriage with Raghav Chadha. However, now putting an end to all this news, she has shared a big update on social media.

Parineeti shared the good news on social media

Chopra revealed that she is ready to show her magic in the world of singing after films. "Music, to me, has always been my happy place .. I’ve watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed, and stressed about starting a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that allows me to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic ). So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I hope you’re as excited for this as I am!" wrote the actor in an Instagram post.

For the unversed, along with acting in many films, Parineeti Chopra has also lent her voice to some Bollywood songs. From the song 'Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi' to 'Matlabhi Yaariyan', she has lent her voice to many songs for her movies. Today the actress is carrying forward the magic of her voice. Let us tell you that the actress has joined hands with an entertainment consultant to take her singing career forward.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to release on THIS OTT platform in a few hours