Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to release on THIS OTT platform in a few hours

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal broke records at the box office. Within a few days of its release, the film started setting new standards of business. Kapoor's film has been embroiled in controversies since the day of its release. Earlier the content of the film was considered objectionable. At the same time, when it came to OTT release, the film got stuck in legal trouble. However, now all the closed doors of Animal's OTT release have been opened. And the film will now hit our mobile screens.

Animal broke records at the box office. Within a few days of its release, the film entered the Rs 100, 200 and 300 crore club. In such a situation, many people were also waiting for the OTT release of the film, including those viewers who had seen the film in theatres. The makers of Animal gave good news to Ranbir Kapoor's fans on January 25 and informed them that the OTT release of the film has been confirmed.

When and where will Animal be released?

The streaming rights of Animal have been bought by OTT platform Netflix. On Thursday, the platform informed about the OTT release of the film. Animal will be released on Netflix on January 26, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day. The film will be streamed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Will the uncut version be streamed?

For the unversed, the OTT release of Animal is going to disappoint the fans. Delhi High Court has not permitted to show the scenes cut by the Censor Board of the film. The animal scenes which were shown in theaters will only be streamed on OTT.

Also Read: Fighter: Hrithik Roshan reveals he copied Deepika Padukone's 'effortless' dancing for Sher Khul Gaye | Watch

Starcast of Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Trupti Dimri, Saurabh Sachdev, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi are also in important roles in the film. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.