Fighter: Hrithik Roshan reveals he copied Deepika Padukone's 'effortless' dancing for Sher Khul Gaye | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOT Fighter: Hrithik Roshan copied Deepika Padukone's 'effortless' dancing for Sher Khul Gaye

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter is releasing in a few hours on the big screen. Ahead of its release, the makers held a promotional event, where the lead cast talked about working in Fighter. Amid all this, Hrithik revealed that he had to copy Deepika's style in the song Sher Khul Gaye to get the right rhythm.

When Hrithik Roshan Copies Deepika!

"When we were shooting for Sher Khul Gaye, and I had obviously put in a lot of effort to get the steps right. But when I saw Deepika doing the same step, I was like 'This is looking so effortless man'. And then I asked Deepika 'Can you do your step for me please.' And we are all set and the camera and all is ready but I was like we are not doing this until I understand what's going wrong with my step. So I asked her to do it and then I copied her style," revealed Hrithik Roshan.

Fighter's leading lady Deepika Padukone then interrupted Roshan and said, "Sure! So basically I was doing so badly that we had no other choice than him copying me." Hrithik then continued and said that sometimes actors get lost in the technicality of some steps. "But when I saw Deepika's dancing, it looked effortless and then I changed my steps by copying her. And that enhanced my dance as well," said Hrithik.

Watch the video here:

Release on the eve of the 75th Republic Day

The pair of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan is going to be seen together for the first time in the film 'Fighter'. The chemistry of both is looking on different levels in the trailer and songs. The audience is hopeful that this much-awaited film of Hrithik and Deepika will emerge as the first blockbuster of the year 2024. This film, filled with the spirit of patriotism, is based on the Pulwama attack. All the factors that are needed to make a film a hit are present in Fighter. The film is scheduled to be released in 2D and IMAX 3D in theaters worldwide on January 25, 2024.

Also Read: IAF's legendary band gives musical tribute to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter with a symphony