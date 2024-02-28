'Two major collabs...', Rasode mein kaun tha fame Yashraj Mukhate ties the knot | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yashraj Mukhate ties the knot with Alpana

Popular music producer and content creator Yashraj Mukhate who has created popular viral memes inlcuding Pawri Ho Rahi Hai and Rasode Mein Kaun Tha among others has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Alpana. The musician registered his marriage with Alpana and shared a post on social media.

Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption "Two major collabs happened today. One Alpana and I registered our marriage! And the second collab link is in the bio! Enjoy #MannDhaaga". Fans took to social media to shower their love and blessings. One user wrote, "yaeyyy!! Finally rasode par kabja karne wali aaai... Congratulations to both". Another user wrote, "Badhaaiyaan Bhaii! Badhaaiyaan!". "Congratulations to you both", wrote the third user.

Other popular content creators Dharna Durga, Yuvraj Dua, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila congratulated the newly-wedded couple. Actor Suhail Nayyar too congratulated the couple. The other collaboration he mentioned in his caption is Mann Dhaga. The singers include Amit Trivedi Jasleen Royal and Yashraj Mukhate. The music is composed by Yashraj Mukhate and the lyrics are written by Anvitaa Dutt.

Yashraj Mukhate gained recognition after meme Rasode mein kaun tha from the popular TV show Saathiya, in which his rap beats went viral. His other notable works include Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue from Bigg Boss became an instant meme and went viral on social media within no time. His other notable works include Rasmalai, Bing Bing Boo, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai, Rasmalai, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Hao Boltey, Jagatbhari, Yeh Main Kar Leta Hoon, Raat Beete Na, Jalaya Toh Nahin Na among others.

Also Read: Ariana Grande calls out for her song Fantasize being leaked, threatens legal action

Also Read: Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Rao's directorial is a sharp satire with delightful moments