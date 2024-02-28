Ariana Grande calls out for her song Fantasize being leaked, threatens legal action

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ariana Grande

American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande has threatened legal action to the people who have leaked her song Fantasize. In a recent interview on the Zach Sang show, the singer revealed that the song wasn't even her own but for an unnamed TV show. She also mentioned that the song was from studio sessions she did before shooting for her upcoming film Wicked began.

Apart from this, Ariana Grande took to social media to share the latest update about her upcoming album Eternal Sunshine. In the post, she revealed the tracklist which includes the intro (end of the World), Bye, don't wanna break up again, Saturn Returns interlude, Eternal Sunshine, supernatural, True Story, The Boy Is Mine, yes and ?, we can't be friends (wait for your love), I wish I hated you, imperfect for you, ordinary things (feat. nanna).

Ariana Grande has given voice to hit tracks including Dangerous Man, 34 +35, December, Into You, Thank u, next, Save Your Tears, One Last Time, Problem, God is a Woman, Boyfriend and No Tears Left To Cry among others. She has several accolades including People Choice Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Grammy Awards among others.

She will be seen in the upcoming film titled Wicked. The makers even released the trailer a few weeks ago. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Marissa Bode among others. Wicked tells the story of an uncommon friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, two witches of the magical land of Oz. How the two great witches deal with daily challenges forms the crux of the story. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 27 this year.

