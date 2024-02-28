Laapataa Ladies Movie Review Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Rao's directorial promises an emotional rollercoaster ride

Critics Rating: 4.5 / 5

Release Date: March 1, 2024

March 1, 2024 Director: Kiran Rao

Genre: Social Comedy

Laapata Ladies is one such film you should look out for. If you haven't had a good laugh in a long time, this film is for you. Without raising the term 'feminist', Laapata Ladies has showcased the societal issues of women, and the problems they face, which people avoid talking about till today. Laapata Ladies promises a ride of various emotions. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 1. Let's delve into the review of the film.

About the film

Laapata Ladies begins with the scene of Phool's farewell, where Deepak departs for his home taking his wife from her home. The moment, they reach his house, they realise Deepak's wife has been mistakenly swapped. The new woman is Pushpa Rani. Troubled, shocked and surprised Deepak begins searching for his wife Phool with the help of the police. While Deepak is busy searching for his wife Phool, the other woman Pushpa Rani who is staying at their house freely, comes under suspicion. On the other hand, Phool is waiting for her husband at the railway husband. In the end, Pushpa's real identity is revealed and also showcases the problems faced by the women and how to solve them.

Performance by the cast

Sparsh Shrivastava's portrayal of Deepak in the film was very impactful and high-powered. Every expression of his was so evident, which made his character very realistic. In the era of machoism, Deepak was not deterred from expressing how he felt. Sparsh Shrivastava perfectly fits in the shoes of Deepak. Pratibha Rana as Pushpa has done justice to her character. Her role in playing the character in which she doesn't shy away from helping others is very powerful. Where as Phool played by Nitisha Goel, is the strongest character. Her getting separated from her husband and looking out for herself is nothing less compared to other characters.

Manju Mai played by Chhaya Kadam is the most simplest yet complex character in the film. One needs to understand this character at a deeper level. Ravi Kishan as Manohar, the policeman, is an honest man despite being taken bribes from others. With this course in the film, of course, one would get confused, but this is what will lead you to the crux of the film. Overall, the cast of the film has done a perfect job in portraying their role and has done justice to their characters. The film is fast-paced and will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Direction of the film

One will be hooked to the screen right from the beginning of the film. Scene by scene is like turning page by page of a novel and one will be curious to know what's gonna happen next. Kiran Rao's directorial after 13 years is worth the watch. The film will of course make you laugh one moment and make you emotional the next moment. The film gives a message to the people in a very easy manner and Viplav Kumar and Kiran Rao have created the cinematic magic perfectly. Not a single moment you will be able to miss in the film.

Cinematography

The cinematography of this film is brilliant. Every scene and sequence in this film is convincing and effective. Apart from this, the songs Sajni, Doutwa and Beda Par are songs perfect fit as per the situation.

Verdict

Laapata Ladies overall is a must-watch. The film definitely will give the motivation to work out the problems in an effective manner. Be it being in a jolly mood or being serious, the film has showcased every emotion.