Auliʻi Cravalho to return for Moana 2, shares post on Instagram | WATCH

Auliʻi Cravalho, the popular voice actress who voiced the titular character in the first part of Moana, will be back in the sequel of the film. The actress shared a fun post on her Instagram page for her fans. The video is going viral on social media, and fans were happy and relieved.

The voice actress took to social media to share a short reel on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "We're sailing WAY beyond the reef this November...#Moana 2". Fans flooded the comment section to express their grief. One user said, "I said it before and I'll say it again: it's Auli's world and we're just living in it". Another user said, "she put the flower on her right side and everyone cheered". "You're doing great sweetie". wrote the third user.

Who is Auliʻi Cravalho?

Auliʻi Cravalho is an American actress. She made her debut in Hollywood as the voice actress, playing the lead character in Moana. Auliʻi Cravalho has also lent her voice to another animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet. She has also worked in films including All Together Now, Crush, Darby and the Dead.

She was recently seen in Mean Girls which was released on January 12. The film is based on the Broadway musical of the same name. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Artro Perez Jr., the film also features Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Avantika Vandanapu, and Christopher Briney among others. Mean Girls tells the story of new student Cady Heron who gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called Plastics, ruled by the cunning queen bee Regina George. How Cady takes a major misstep and gets caught in the crosshairs makes the crux of the story.

