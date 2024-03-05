'This movie is getting popular', PM Narendra Modi praises Yami Gautam starrer Article 370

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM PM Narendra Modi praises Yami Gautam film Article 370

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 made a big impact on the nation and set the box office on fire. The film is based on true events and showcased the historical moment. The movie created a buzz among fans and even PM Narendra Modi praised about the movie.

While addressing the rally in Sangareddy, Telangana, PM Narendra Modi praised Yami Gautam starrer Article 370. He said, "We had promised to revoke Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. The BJP fulfilled that promise in such a way that a movie, Article 370 has been made on this issue. He added, "The movie is getting popular. This is the first time that people are showing interest in such issues, thanks to movies like these. We had also promised to welcome Lord Ram in a grand temple in Ayodhya. This promise has also been fulfilled.

Set in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 is based on the landmark revocation of the Article in the Indian Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state. On August 5, 2019, the Union Government revoked it. The high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Article 370 was released in cinemas on February 23.

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review for Article 370 wrote, ''The Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial is a complete entertainer when it comes to emotions, patriotism, and political drama. Even if you are familiar with the events of the Kashmir Valley and the abrogation of Article 370, the film will not even for a single minute will let you feel bored.''

