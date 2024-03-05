Tuesday, March 05, 2024
     
Naina song out: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon lip sync to Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah in Crew's first song

The film crew produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor is in the news these days. Top actors of Hindi cinema- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon will come together for the first in Crew.

Sakshi Verma Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: March 05, 2024 12:20 IST
Kareena, Tabu, Kriti
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kareena, Tabu, Kriti starrer Naina song is out now

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer film Crew is all set to rock the screen this month. After the release of the teaser, the makers also released the first song, titled Naina. Along with Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh's swag is also be seen in this song. Along with the Diljit, Badshah has also rapped in the Naina song. This song has been directed by Farah Khan.

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu got looks to kill

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu song Naina is out now. These top  Indian actors are looking at their best in the song. Moreover, the female leads have lip-synced to Punjabi singers Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah in the Naina song. This is the first song from the film to be released. Fans seemed mesmerised by the glamor of Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu in the song. Now the first song of the film is about to be released.

Watch the song here:

Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena are back once again

Diljit Dosanjh has an important role in the film starring Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti.  A few days ago, Diljit had also given a hint by sharing romantic photos with Kareena. They have worked together on one of his songs. Both the actors also worked together in Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newz Moreover, Kareena and Kriti had shared the teaser of the song 'Naina' on their Instagram accounts a few days back.

Crew will be released on...

Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti starrer Crew will be released in theaters on March 29. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Kapil Sharma has a special appearance in the film, whereas Diljit is in the supporting role. Crew is arguably one of the most awaited films of the year. ​

